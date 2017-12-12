Plenty of festive cheer at Longford's St Joseph's National School

There was great excitement among the First Class pupils at St Joseph’s National School in Longford town when the Longford Leader’s School Around the Corner caught up with them to chat about Christmas and what the festive period means to them.

“I am excited about Santa Claus coming,” said Teni Onayemi, before pointing out that he wrote his letter to the man in red just last week and asked for a Nintendo.

Meanwhile, Mia Townsend told School Around the Corner that she loved spending time with her family at Christmas.

“When I grow up I want to be a hairdresser,” she added.

“I wrote to Santa and I asked him for a phone and LOL Dolls.

“If I had one wish, I would wish for an iphone.”

Across the way, seven-year-old Urszula Gruziola also pointed out that she too had written to Santa.

“I asked him for a jeep,” smiled the little girl, before pointing to the fact that she loves spending Christmas Day with her family.

“We all sit around a lovely decorated table and eat a very nice dinner; I also like reading and my favourite story is Dory.”

Close by, Vanessa Waskowska (6) said she was getting very excited about putting up the Christmas Tree.

“I like to open presents at Christmas; I have written to Santa already and I asked him for two things, I hope I get what I asked for,” Vanessa continued.

“If I had one Christmas wish I would wish for a real elf!”

Meanwhile, seven-year-old Tomaz Rebisz told School Around the Corner that he was really looking forward to Santa coming down the chimney on Christmas Eve.

“I want to be a footballer when I grow up,” he added.

“My favourite team is Real Madrid and my favourite player is Ronaldo.

“If I had a wish, I would wish for a football.”

Close by, Gabbie Stepic (7) added, “Christmas is fun and I love making cookies for Santa. I get presents and toys at Christmas.”

Gabbie also went on to say that she would like to be a vet when she grows up.

“I love animals,” she continued.

“I have four pets - two fish, one bird and a dog called Coco.”

And, for Igor Markowski (8) Christmas is all about Santa Claus.

“Santa comes and gives out presents to everybody,” he smiled, before pointing out the importance of being a good boy all year round and helping his mom and dad at home because Santa knows when the kids are good or bad!

“I am good - I helped my dad clean the floor and I helped my mom too. I also cleaned my room by myself!”

Meanwhile, Igor said he wanted to be a footballer when he grows up and play for Barcelona.

“If I had one wish,” he smiled, “I would wish for an Xbox.”