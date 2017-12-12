Euro Car Parts Team P R Reilly open for business in Longford

If the answer is yes, then you should pop down to ECP Team P R Reilly Longford shop at Unit 2A, Cartrongeeragh, Athlone Road, Longford.

It is a “one stop shop” for all your motoring needs with world brands at the most competitive pricing on the market.

Many of the now “household name” brands in car parts and accessories were first launched in Ireland by the company so customers can rest assured that when they drop into their local branch that they will find the knowledge and unique understanding of the parts required.

The Longford branch showcases all the world brand car parts and accessories that today’s motorist requires to service and maintain their car at the required regular service intervals.

Bringing increased employment to the area, the branch has a massively increased parts, paint and accessories range.

The management and staff have a combined over 70 years of experience in the motor industry and can advise customers on the correct choice to make across a range of hard parts, oils, fluids and any other required part or upgrade for your car.

Based on other ECP Team P R Reilly branches across Ireland, customers become repeat customers once they experience the ECP Team P R Reilly difference in knowledge and experience in not only understanding the parts required for your car but also the world class products and customer service.

Local mechanics can also drop in and talk to them about their unbeatable trade offers and fast turnaround for their required parts.

ECP P R Reilly has built a reputation over the last 75 years that delivers for the independent garage.

The Longford branch operates its own specialist paint department for the local panel beaters and can supply a superior quality and service that ensures only the highest quality products are sourced and delivered for your clients.

They also supply the leading world brands in body care products from compounds and polishes through to car wax.

For the motor enthusiast who enjoys nothing more than spending a Sunday afternoon looking after the car ECP P R Reilly stock a massive range of products from tool kit packages to wiper blades to products for cleaning the interior or exterior of the car.

Why not drop in today and talk to them about their range of world class brands of car parts, accessories and car care products from Ireland’s leading distributor - ECP Team P R Reilly located at Unit 2A, Cartrongeeragh, Athlone Road, Longford. Opening hours from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 3pm on Saturdays. Phone 043.3354322.