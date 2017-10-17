Longford Association in Dublin's Charity Golf Day

All the planets seemed to line up perfectly for the Longford Association's 2017 charity golf day, held in Clontarf at the end of August.

The evening before the event didn’t bode well, however, as rain and chilly conditions combined to raise some fears.

In the end there was a miraculous overnight turnaround to produce perfect golfing conditions. Fifteen enthusiastic teams of four turned out, most of whom are among our regulars every year.

Association chairperson, Tony Gilleran, presiding over the presentation of prizes, thanked all the players and sponsors and wished it to be known that all the proceeds from the outing would go to a local Longford charity which, he said, will be named at a forthcoming association meeting.

And he said that the association always sets the condition that the benefiting charity would, insofar as possible, disburse the proceeds within the county.

Finally, Tony thanked the main organisers, Dessie Kiernan and Danny Donohoe and all the committee members who helped and he also thanked the non-golfing members of the committee who supported the chosen charity each year with golf prizes or cash sponsorship.



Prize Winners

1st on 97 points (back nine 50): Tony Gilleran, Vinny Lanigan, Ger Lanigan and Mick Kennedy; 2nd on 97 points (back nine 49): Danny Donohoe, Noel Mc Kenna, Bart O’Connor and Bill Farrell; 3rd on 92 points: D Hayes, Brendan Walsh, John Murray and Philip Duignan; 4th on 91 points: Des Kelly, Fred Kelly, Jack Higgins and Louis Gillick. 5th on 90 points: Pat Reilly, Joe O’Sullivan, Mick Fay and Aiden Fay; 6th on 89 points: Aideen Dunne, Gerry Carpenter, Kevin O’Brien and Steve Walsh.

Nearest the pin: Fran Dawson. Longest drive: Bill Farrell.



Sponsors

We thank all our loyal golfing friends and sponsors, who, by their generosity, have contributed to the association's charity drive: Tom Gilligan, Jack and Sheila Duignan, Jim and Peggy Mc Govern, John Rabbitt, Clontarf Golf Club, Des Kelly, Dessie Kiernan snr, Dessie Kiernan jnr, Ronnie Molloy, Danny Donohoe, Padraig Connolly, Paddy Mc Kenna, Tom Halligan, Gerry Quinn, Tony Gilleran, Padraig Connolly, Danny Donohoe and Liam Caldwell.