Longford Pop-up Charity Shop raises €4,961 for Oncology Unit in Cavan

Popular Longford town lady Madeline Canning, and her sister, Irene Brady together with close friends recently ran a charity shop in town to raise funds for the Oncology unit at Cavan General Hospital.

The ladies were inspired to do something for the facility as Madeline was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Plans for the fundraising venture received a setback however when the shop unit on Ballymahon Street was broken into and much of the donated stock stolen.

However, local businessman, Derek Fitzgerald of the Courtyard Café, rallied to their aid and secured them a second unit in Hibernian Court.

Nor did the public disappoint and overnight the ladies were inundated with new stock.

The response was overwhelming and over just two days the shop raised an incredible €4,961 for the hospital. But the best news of all is that Angela recently got great news from the hospital and all her friends will be delighted to hear that she is winning the battle. It’s hard to keep good Longford women down it seems!

Pictured (above) at her home in Longford before heading off to the Oncology Unit at Cavan General Hospital to hand over the proceeds of €4,961 raised during their recent Pop-up Shop event were Madeline Canning with her sister, Irene Brady and Ita Sheridan, whilst Irene’s grandson, Josh, is also in the photo.