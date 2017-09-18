Longford to play host to Fianna Fáil parliamentary think-in today

Fianna Fáil party leader Micheal Martin will deliver his keynote speech to party members at its pre-Dail think in at the Longford Arms later today.

The party's annual get together, first revealed by the Leader back in July, will focus largely on Ireland's ongoing housing crisis, economic matters and Brexit.

Mr Martin, who travelled to Longford last night ahead of this afternoon's address, will be joined by around 60 TDs and senators at the Longford Arms Hotel.

Among them will be recently ratified Longford general election candidate Joe Flaherty in the wake of his facile nomination success at the party's recently held selection convention.

The Leader will also be putting a number of questions to Mr Martin in a one on one interview ahead of his speech this afternoon.

