Number of abandoned cars in Longford shows marginal increase

The number of cars left abandoned along main roads in the county has shown a marginal increase.

Longford County Council staff were called in to remove three vehicles found discarded at varying locations across the county last year.

In 2015, there were no reported incidents of abandoned cars while in 2014 just one case was recorded by the local authority.

Though relatively small in number, nationally the figures show a marked increase in the number of vehicles being left abandoned in estates and on public roads for long periods.

The figures have skyrocketed since 2014, when 227 vehicles were picked up and destroyed by removal firms acting on behalf of councils, reaching a peak of 820 in 2016.

In Dublin, a total of 648 cars dumped on the city’s streets were picked up and destroyed by the council between 2014 and 2016.

One of the reasons behind the upturn has been attributed to the continued low prices that are being offered for scrap metals.

Other industry experts have put the increase down to rising insurance costs faced by the owners of older vehicles.

A county by county breakdown of the figures were published in a recent edition of The Irish Times.