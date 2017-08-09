Plans afoot for new Longford Business Support Scheme

A new commercial rates programme aimed at aiding cash-strapped local firms could be just around the corner.

Fine Gael Cllr Micheál Carrigy is pushing for a so-called 'Business Support Scheme' to be introduced next year.

Under the plan, eligible businesses will be provided with a grant, equivalent to at least 5% of their 2017 rates bill.

The grant will benefit businesses located in the county whose rates account is asseessed at €10,000 or less for 2017.

Qualifying firms must, however, ensure their 2018 rates bill, inculding arrears, is paid in full by July 1, 2018 to avail of the grant.

Cllr Carrigy said his proposal, which he intends raising in September, comes as a result of ongoing discussions with retailers across the county.