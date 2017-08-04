Four to appear in court this morning over alleged Newtownforbes Post Office raid

Four men are to appear in court this morning charged in connection with a late night burglary at Newtownforbes Post Office.

The men, all of whom, hail from the Dublin area, are due before a special sitting of Longford District Court at 11am.

They are expected to face charges following a break-in at the mid Longford post office shortly after 11pm on Wednesday night.

Gardaí arrested the gang sometime later after stopping a Honda Civic car on the main N4 at Aughadegnan.

Three of the men are in the early 20s while the fourth is aged in his late teens.

