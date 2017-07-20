Date set for Fianna Fáil convention in Longford

Members of the party were informed of the convention date on Monday and they have until 5pm on July 31 to nominate candidates to run for the party in the next election.

Members will select a Longford candidate at the convention which is to be held in the Longford Arms Hotel on September 1.

Two people have confirmed their intention to seek the nomination so far: Longford Leader MD Joe Flaherty and Seamus Butler. Former contender Pat O’Rourke told local radio on Monday that he will not run. It is not yet known if the 2016 general election candidate Connie Gerety Quinn will also seek a nomination although sources say that it is likely the Ardagh woman will throw her hat in the race.

Think- In

The date for the selection convention was confirmed just days after it emerged that this year's Fianna Fáil think-in is also expected to take place in Longford.

Close to 60 TDs and senators from Fianna Fáil's parliamentary party are expected to descend on the county town during which the party is expected to outline its strategy for the forthcoming Dáil term.

Although no official date has been set, it's understood the second or third week in September is the favoured option of senior bosses.

The annual event takes place just before the end of the Dail’s summer recess and aims to give members an opportunity to look to the months ahead.

No doubt the upcoming budget will dominate discussions but so too will discussions about the next general election - whenever that may be.

Last week's Sunday Times/ Behaviour & Attitudes Poll put Fianna Fail at 30%, just one point ahead of Fine Gael. The tight margin ensures there is little appetite for an election among either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael at this stage.