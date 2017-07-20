Funeral of tragic Longford student Damola Adetosoye to take place on Saturday

The funeral of Longford student Damola Adetosoye will take place on Saturday, it has been announced this evening.

A service for the Templemichael College student who lost his life in a tragic drowning incident at Tarmon Harbour, Tarmonbarry will take place at St Mel's Cathedral on Saturday morning at 11am.

From there, proceedings will switch to Ballymacormack Cemetery where the popular and fun loving teenager will be laid to rest.

A removal will take place the previous evening, arriving at the Longford town Cathedral at 6pm.

Details of the Newtownforbes student's funeral details come less than 24 hours after around 200 friends and well wishers turned out to pay their respects to Damola at a special memorial tribute at the Mall.

