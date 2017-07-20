Young Longford man who died suddenly is laid to rest

There was deep sadness and shock in Longford town following the death of 25 year old James Kavanagh who died suddenly last wee

A resident of Dun Darrach, Dublin Road, he died on Thursday July 13. After reposing at his home at Dun Darrach at the weekend, his remains were removed to St Mel’s Cathedral for Funeral Mass on Monday.

Burial took place afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

James is survived by his mother Audrey. father Johnny, brothers Daniel and Leo, sisters Eileen and Lilymay, aunts ,uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, grandmother and grandfather, cousins, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.