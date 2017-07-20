Longford Gardaí probe oil theft from Newtownforbes church

An appeal has been launched in relation to the theft of a substantial amount of oil from St Mary's Church in Newtownforbes.

It's believed close to €1000 worth of oil was taken in the raid during the early hours of last Saturday morning (July 15).

Gardaí believe an external nut on a pipe at the rear of the church was loosened, allowing the culprits to drain oil from a tank.

Detectives have also managed to ascertain that the suspected theft took place sometime between 12:20am and 1am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.