Child (3) rushed to hospital after fall from Longford apartment

A three-year-old boy has been brought to hospital after falling from an apartment in Longford town this morning.

The boy is believed to have fallen from the second floor of an apartment at Cuirt An Oir, Longford town shortly after 10:30am.

Emergency services attended the scene before transferring the child to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment.

Details surrounding the child's injuries are not known at this stage, though gardaí have indicated they are treating the incident as an accident.

