Illegal dumpers are 'ignorant pigs', says irate Longford councillor

Illegal dumping across the county has once again made headlines over the past few weeks as civic minded locals clean up the mess left in the aftermath.

Fly tipping at sites around Longford town has become all too common in recent times and in fact so problematic has the issue become, one local area representative took to social media last week to vent his frustrations on the matter.

Cllr Gerry Warnock (Ind) indicated that he contacted the Environment Department at Longford Co Council over serious dumping at Harbour Row in the heart of Longford town.

“I have been in contact with our Environment Department in relation to the Aldi Car Park issue,” he said, before pointing out that an investigation is currently underway as a result of his intervention.

“Relevant actions will be taken to ensure a speedy resolution,” he added.

Cllr Warnock went on to say that dumping was a “disgusting act” and the perpetrators were “nothing short of ignorant pigs”.

“We all have a personal responsibility to dispose of our household waste in a responsible manner, irrespective of our opinion on waste collection costs,” he fumed.

“When local authorities collected refuse, there were people who refused to pay the nominal cost hence the privatisation of the service.

“Affordability is no excuse for dumping.”

He added, “There are mechanisms to minimise the cost such as composting and recycling; I pay roughly €280 per annum for a four person household by weight and that's less than €5.40 a week”.

Meanwhile, the local area representative in Longford town said all of us needed to consider the economical and social impact of dumping and to also spare a thought for civic minded members of the community.

“Dumpers are selfish people and the time has come now for all of us to throw the full weight of enforcement on perpetrators with automatic fines deducted from source of income.”

Over in south Longford civic minded members of the community in Newtowncashel spent last weekend picking up litter in and around the village that was thrown out of cars by passing motorists.

The incident was highlighted on Facebook, however it was removed from the social media site shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for the local Tidy Town’s Committee said a decision had been made at a meeting some time ago to stop highlighting dumping in Newtowncashel village because members found that when attention was brought to it, the problem only got worse.

“It is an ongoing problem but we have people on litter patrol in the village, particularly during the Tidy Towns competition; different members of the committee have taken it in turns to collect and pick up litter and what went up on Facebook a couple of weekends ago was a litter pick that a member of the community had collected over the space of a week,” the spokesperson added.

“It is an ongoing problem but we are dealing with it.”