Longford receives €3,000 for Culture Night events

Longford County Council has been allocated €3,000 to help them stage events for Culture Night 2017.

Culture Night takes place on Friday, September 22.

Roscommon also received €3,000, with counties Leitrim, Cavan and Westmeath receiving €4,500, €8,000 and €5,000, respectively.

The total budget for Culture Night 2017 is €350,000, which represents an increase of 40% on the 2016 budget.