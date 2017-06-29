Plunkett family host Longford Show & Country Fair 2017

The event will be held on the lands of the Plunket Family, Sunnyside - Brian and Anna Mai; their son Oliver and his wife Elaine.

This year, the committee has pulled out all the stops to ensure that a great day out for all the family is had by all.

And with the competitive edge thrown in for good measure, all show goers need now, is for the sun to shine down on Sunnyside, Lisnamuck on Sunday next.

Speaking to the Leader, Brian Plunkett said the family was delighted to host the event this year.

“It will be a great day,” Mr Plunkett added, before pointing out that the entrance to the site sits along the Main N4 on the outskirts of Longford town.

“At the moment the weather is good and land is dry; land dried out well over the last few months and the ground has firmed up nicely.”

The Longford agricultural show was established way back in 1902, and has gone from strength to strength in the intervening years.

This, says Mr Plunkett is testament to the hard working committee members and the support they receives from the wider community.

“The show is a wonderful tradition,” he continued.

“It is also a shop window for farmers, breeders and producers; they get to showcase what they have on offer.”

Alongside the usual agricultural classes for horses, ponies, cattle, sheep, poultry, show jumping and craft exhibits, this year's show will also provide a wide range of trade stands with exhibitions and demonstrations from a diverse range of people.

“There will be something for everyone at this year’s Co Longford Show & Country Fair,” Mr Plunkett said, before pointing out that he was approached by the event’s chairman, Charlie Murphy, last winter inquiring if the family would be interested in hosting the 2017 agricultural show.

“I discussed it with my son Oliver and we decided that it would be a honour for us to host it.

“We would be hoping for a big crowd on the day; it is a fine site for an event like this.

“Agricultural shows play an important role in our heritage and are very much at the heart of rural communities throughout the country.”

Co Longford Show & Country Fair takes place at 12 noon on Sunday, July 2 next and fingers crossed the sun will shine!