Longford District Court: Disqualified from driving for two years

Séan Munnelly, 22 Lough Ree Park, Lanesboro appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at Townspark, Longford on June 25, 2016.

He was also further charged with engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Battery Road, Longford on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Tom Colsh said that gardaí stopped the defendant on the date in question and immediately became suspicious that he was drink driving.

The court heard that an intoxilyzer test later indicated a reading of 47 mg/alcohol per 100 ml/breath.

The Inspector went on to say that on the date of the incident, local gardaí were on patrol in the Ballymahon Street area of Longford town when they observed a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner.

“Mr Munnelly was stopped by the Gardaí who detected a strong smell of alcohol from him,” Inspector Colsh added.

“He failed to provide a breath sample at the scene and became very aggressive towards the Gardaí.”

The court went on to hear that the defendant was subsequently arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station where he continued to behave in an aggressive way towards members of the force.

The court also heard that the defendant had 51 previous convictions, some of which were under the Road Traffic Act.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said that his client needed to go into rehabilitation and would do so in a couple of months time.

“He is working at the moment and would need any disqualification that the court imposes to be postponed for a short period of time to allow him get his affairs in order.”

Meanwhile, during his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes described the defendant as a “nuisance”.

“Mr Munnelly, you are a nuisance so you are,” the Judge stated.

“You are a young man with 51 previous convictions, some of which are very serious.

“You abuse the Gardaí; that is something that you do not do and as far as this court is concerned is totally unacceptable behaviour.

“In fact it is just not acceptable and it is as simple as that.”

Judge Hughes subsequently disqualified the defendant from driving for two years and fined him in respect of the matters before the court.

The Judge also postponed the disqualification for three months ordering it to become effective from October 1, 2017.