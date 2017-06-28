All roads lead to Lisnamuck for Co Longford Show & Country Fair 2017

This is a new venue for the show and is conveniently located along the N4 bypass just outside Longford town on the lands of the Plunkett family, Sunnyside - Brian and Anna Mai; their son Oliver and his wife Elaine.

As always it will be great day out for all the family.

The children will be entertained all day by R2R Entertainment with stilt walking and juggling workshops.

They will also be able to take part in demonstrations, while Catkins on the Move Mobile Childcare Solutions (COTM) will run a treasure hunt sponsored by Supermacs.

COTM will also run a colouring competition where participants can win a wide array of prizes.

There will also be face painting, a bouncy castle and play trailer.

Live performances on the day will be by local musicians Seamus Farrell and David Kiernan. The Celtic Blondes will astound once again with their powerful Irish dancing as they perform throughout the day and the newly crowned Longford Rose Laura Ward is expected to make an appearance.

There are prizes up for grabs for the most appropriately dressed lady, man, teenage boy and teenage girl and Irish Therapy Dogs will demonstrate how dogs can help people with additional needs.

There will be a dog show and all the very best breeds in cattle, horses, ponies, pigs, sheep, and goats will be there. A special exhibition of Henry and Hamish the Highland cattle who never cease to delight all who meet them will also take place.

On the day an exhibition of rare breed Zwartbles Sheep will take place and with over 250 classes of competitions there are lots of national qualifiers to look forward to as well.

Classes range from animals, crafts, photography, produce, turf, honey, eggs, cookery, flowers, jams and chutneys.

There are special classes for people with additional needs and lots of classes for children including the young handler competitions in cattle, equine, sheep and dogs.

There is also Show Jumping Ireland (SJI) registered show jumping where the best equestrians from the region will be pitting their skills on the professionally designed course.

This year the working hunter classes have been extended to include ponies.

The horse/pony will be judged not only on looks, conformation and movement but also on the jump over a small cross country type course to show their prowess.

ICA will host a café on the day and this will be conveniently located near to the Gig Rig where the live entertainment and Kearney’s Mobile Bar will be stationed.

There is an extensive shopping village with artisan choices, craft market and food area, and in conjunction with Creative Ireland there will be a special area where local creativity can be celebrated, and show goers can buy crafts that are not available in shops.

D&E McHugh will display the latest innovations in farm machinery and there will also be a new sheep handling invention on show by its inventor.

Proceedings will kick off at 12 noon on July 2 next.

There will be plenty to enjoy including horse jumping; pony jumping, pedigree cattle, commercial cattle, dog show, sheep, pigs, goats, poultry arts & crafts, turf, fruit & vegetables, cookery, flowers, photography and lots, lots more!

Show secretary, Bernie Whyte said she was looking forward to the event.

“We have worked hard all year so that we can bring you a really good show and I hope that the weather is kind to us on the day,” she added, before pointing out that Co Longford boasted one of the best agricultural shows in Ireland.

“One of our main aims this year is to create a family friendly show and we have incorporated great family entertainment,” she continued.

“There will be lots to do and plenty of fields games for all the children.

“We also have a huge lineup of musicians and singers, all of whom are local and we have a huge variety of trade stands and a food village.

“Our show will provide a platform on which all of us can celebrate the very best of rural life here in Co Longford.”