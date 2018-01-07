Watch: Longford athlete Cian McPhillips capturing success at the Celtic Cross Country International Championships in Belfast

Longford athlete Cian McPhillips began his 2018 season in emphatic style yesterday (Saturday, January 6) as he romped to the gold medal in the U-17 Celtic Cross Country International Championships at Greenmount Estate, Belfast in Antrim.

Watch this video clip as Cian storms to victory and he speaks about his delight at winning and the tough course and difficult conditions he had to contend with. 

