StormBrian Alert: Fairyhouse race meeting cancelled for health and safety reasons

Following an early morning decision between Fairyhouse, Turf Club Executives, and Met Eireann, the Fairyhouse meeting today has been cancelled for health and safety reasons due to strong winds forecast for the afternoon.

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has announced that this meeting will now be held at Fairyhouse on Tuesday October 24.

The same programme of races (Meeting No 295) will apply with fresh declarations to run to be made by 10am on Monday October 23.

The time of the first race will be at 1.45pm.

