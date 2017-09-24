CCFL results: Check out how the Longford clubs fared out in the CCFL at the weekend
CCFL Results
U-17 Premier Division
Willow Park 2 Portlaoise 1;
U-17 Division 1
Mucklagh 1 Ballymahon 9; Mullingar Athletic 0 St Francis 0;
U-19 Premier Division
Birr Town 4 Clongowes Wood 4; Hodson Bay Celtic 3 Portlaoise 5;
U-19 Division 1
Kenagh Utd 3 Clonaslee Utd 4; Kilbeggan 3 Abbeyleix Ath 4; Mountmellick Utd 3 Banagher Utd 1; Portlaoise 4 Mucklagh 1;
LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
Cabinteely 0 (1) Tullamore Town 0 (3); Kingscourt Harps 4 Clara Town 0; Derry Rovers 0 Spartak Dynamoe 2; Portlaoise Shamrocks 1 Larkview Boys 4; Birr Town 3 Drogheda Town 2; Stoneyford FC 2 Mountmellick Utd 3; Ardmore Rovers 6 Stradbally Town 0;
Senior Division
Ballinahown 3 Monksland Utd 9; Clonaslee Utd 1 Willow Park 3; Rosenallis 0 Mullingar Athletic 3;
Division 1
Coolraine 3 Gentex 1; Walsh Island Shamrocks 4 Raheen FC 0; Towerhill Rovers 1 Moydow FC 1;
Division 1 Saturday
Ballymahon 2 Camlin Utd 4; Castlepollard Celtic 2 Grange Utd 1; UCL Harps 7 Newtown FC 0;
Division 2
Gallen Utd 5 Kinnegad Juniors 1; O’Moore FC 2 Clonown Rovers 1; FC Killoe 1 Moate Celtic 1; Portarlington Town 1 Highfield Utd 4;
Division 3
Geashill Utd 2 Maryborough FC 1; Ballinagar 1 St Aengus 6; Monksland Utd 2 St Carthages Ath 4; Clara Town 1 B.B.C. Utd 1;
Division 3 Saturday
Moate Rangers 0 Carrickboy Celtic 3; Colmcille Celtic 4 Raharney Utd 1; Cavan Rovers 3 Gaels Utd 4;
Division 4
Cloneygowan Celtic 2 Riverside FC 1; Clonmore Utd 5 Abbeyleix Ath 2; Kenagh Utd 0 Mountmellick Celtic 0;
Womens Division
Willow Park 2 Bealnamulla 2; Mullingar Ath A 1 Killeigh B 1; Birr Town 1 Mullingar Ath B 1;
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on