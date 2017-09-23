GO HIRE National Pike Championships on the River Inny in Longford on Sunday, October 1

The 2017/18 GO HIRE National Pike Championships continue on Sunday, October 1 on the River Inny.



The check in for the sixth independent qualifying competition will be at the Oasis Bar in Legan from 9.30am to 10.30am. Fishing will be from 11am to 4pm. A long stretch of river will be fished.



Anglers are free to fish wherever they like providing there is an angler from a different club nearby to record and release your pike. Maps of the stretch to be fished will be given out at the check in.



The entry fee is €15 and there is an optional €5 pool for the heaviest pike on the day. For more details phone Sean Markey on 087 3667198 or John Chambers on 086 6057306.



The GO HIRE National Pike Championships consist of 10 independent qualifying competitions, a stewards qualifier and the Final. The top 5 anglers from each independent qualifier go through to fish in the Final. The top angler in the Final will become the National Pike Champion and will captain the top 10 anglers from the Final in a 2 day International Team Challenge Competition to be held in October 2018.



To qualify to fish in the stewards qualifier an angler must have attended at least 4 qualifiers and weighed at least 8 pike over the qualifiers that he has stewarded.



To enter you must be a member of one of the 70+ clubs affiliated to the Irish Federation of Pike Angling Clubs (I.F.P.A.C.). If you are not a member of one of these clubs you can easily join one at the check in for around €10 for the year.