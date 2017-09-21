Longford sports clubs get fitness monitoring call

Sports clubs, coaches and athletes in Longford and beyond are invited to take part in a competition supported by fruit importers Fyffes for which prizes of a one year opportunity to use performance monitoring software devised by Dundalk-based specialists, Metrifit, are offered.

Said to be the latest innovation in sports technology, the Metrifit system helps athletes and team players reach peak performance using information gleaned by monitoring elements like health, nutrition, sleep, stress, illness, injury and activity levels.

Commenting, Fyffes marketing manager Emma Hunt-Duffy said: ‘given our own commitment to healthy eating, Fyffes is pleased to support a project that aids the development of fitness and a healthy lifestyle generally’.

Open to teams irrespective of sporting discipline, whose members are 14 years and over, the overall prize, valued over €3,000, includes use of the Metrifit system and training for coaches and staff. Fitness testing, a nutrition workshop and jersey sponsorship from Fyffes and Metrifit are included. Five runners-up prizes covering one year’s use of the Metrifit system are also offered.

Information and entries can be made online at www.metrifit.com/fyffesfit with winners to be announced at the end of October.