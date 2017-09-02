Longford youngster Ronan Courtney to play in Croke Park on All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Day

No matter what the destination of the Liam McCarthy Cup and the 2017 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship title is, Sunday, September 3 at Croke Park promises to be a truly memorable day for one Longford youngster, Ronan Courtney, who will play on the day on the hallowed GAA headquarters sod.



The young hurler from Wolfe Tones Hurling Club in Edgeworthstown will play in the INTO Mini Exhibition game during half-time of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Galway and Longford and we all wish him every success.

You may also be interested in reading:

Longford-produced hit 'A Song for Galway' to feature on RTE's 'Up for the Match'





Wolfe Tones posted on their Facebook page to wish Ronan well.



"It will be a proud day on Sunday for Ronan Courtney and his family when he gets a once in a lifetime chance to play at half time in the All-Ireland hurling final.



"We hope Ronan has a great day as it is a great honour for him and he will remember it for a long time."

CHECK THIS OUT....

Galway or Waterford for Liam McCarthy Cup glory? Have your say and VOTE in our 2017 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final poll