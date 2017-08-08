Seven race card at this evening's Roscommon meeting

Roscommon racecourse manager Michael Finneran believes that punters keeping an eye on the Galway Races action at Ballybrit this week could find a few major pointers for the Tuesday, August 8 Roscommon Races meeting.

Racing at the Lenabane track gets underway at 5.40pm on Tuesday and there is a seven-race card. See the Longford Sport and What's On sections of www.longfordleader.ie for more