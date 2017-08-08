Seven race card at this evening's Roscommon meeting
Race-goers are expected to descend on Roscommon racecourse in large numbers ahead of this evening's fixture
Roscommon racecourse manager Michael Finneran believes that punters keeping an eye on the Galway Races action at Ballybrit this week could find a few major pointers for the Tuesday, August 8 Roscommon Races meeting.
Racing at the Lenabane track gets underway at 5.40pm on Tuesday and there is a seven-race card. See the Longford Sport and What's On sections of www.longfordleader.ie for more
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on