Longford Community Games teams bid for Leinster honours this weekend
The Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta Community Games U-10 Gaelic football team.
Ten Longford teams will be in action at the Leinster Community Games semi-finals and finals this Saturday, July 1 in Carlow.
Representing their county are;
U-10 Gaelic Football Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta
U-14 Girls Gaelic Football - Carrickedmond
U-13 Girls Rounders - Ballymahon/Forgney
U-13 Boys Rounders - Clonbroney
U-10 Boys Indoor Soccer - Kenagh
U-10 Girls Indoor Soccer - Newtowncashel
U-13 Boys Indoor Soccer - Kenagh
U-12 Skittles- Ballymahon/Forgney
U-14/U-16 Skittles - Clonbroney
Longford Community Games Secretary Shirley Maloney wished the best of luck to all teams and to their managers/coaches travelling to Carlow this weekend.
