Longford Community Games teams bid for Leinster honours this weekend

Ten Longford teams will be in action at the Leinster Community Games semi-finals and finals this Saturday, July 1 in Carlow.

Representing their county are;

U-10 Gaelic Football Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta

U-14 Girls Gaelic Football - Carrickedmond

U-13 Girls Rounders - Ballymahon/Forgney

U-13 Boys Rounders - Clonbroney

U-10 Boys Indoor Soccer - Kenagh

U-10 Girls Indoor Soccer - Newtowncashel

U-13 Boys Indoor Soccer - Kenagh

U-12 Skittles- Ballymahon/Forgney

U-14/U-16 Skittles - Clonbroney

Longford Community Games Secretary Shirley Maloney wished the best of luck to all teams and to their managers/coaches travelling to Carlow this weekend.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING:

Longford Community Games inaugural Duathlon event is a major success - LONGFORD TEAMS MARCH ON IN LEINSTER





Endless possibilities for Longford youngsters at Aldi Community Games National Finals