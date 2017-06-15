Longford sailing enthusiasts avail of training courses with Mullingar Sailing Club

Longford sailing enthusiasts are availing of training courses with Mullingar Sailing Club.

Mullingar Sailing Club Adult Beginners Sailing Course started on Lough Owel, Mullingar on Saturday, June 10. It is run over two weekends.

The club has a large catchment area, especially as it is so accessible by road.

People are travelling from Celbridge, Longwood, Horseleap, and Carrickmacross for the course and club members travel from far and wide including Longford, Meath and Dublin.

Lough Owel is a fantastic location for sailing, it is a deep spring lake with beautiful scenery.

The well established Mullingar Sailing Club won the National Training Centre of the year Award for excellence last year and all courses are fully accredited by Irish Sailing Association and run by fully qualified instructors.

Courses to follow during the summer are their Women on the Water Course June 24/25 & July 1/2, Junior Course 11+ starts July 3 and Junior 5+ 24 July, all details on msail.net

Photo Caption

Mullingar Sailing Club Adult Beginners Sailing Course pictured on Lough Owel, Mullingar at the weekend, left to right: Stella Murphy, Mullingar, Jim McCarthy Celbridge, Nichola Byrne Carrickmacross, Teleri Thomas, Longwood, Eimear Gunning, Mullingar, Audrey White, Celbridge, Carol Fagan, Horseleap, and Michael Flanagan Mullingar.