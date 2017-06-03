Longford anglers set to take part in Go Hire National Pike Championships qualifier on Sunday, June 11

The top 5 anglers from each independent qualifier go through to fish in the Final. The top angler in the Final will become the National Pike Champion and will captain the top 10 anglers from the Final in a 2 day International Team Challenge Competition to be held in October 2018.



To qualify to fish in the stewards qualifier an angler must have attended at least 4 qualifiers and weighed at least 8 pike over the qualifiers that he has stewarded.



The second qualifier will be held on a long stretch of the River Finn. The check in will be at the Round Tower Pub in Clones from 9.30 to 10.30. Fishing will be from 11 to 4. Maps of the venue will be given out at the check in. The entry fee is €15 and there is an optional €5 pool for the heaviest pike on the day. For more details phone Sean Markey on 087 3667198 or John Chambers on 086 6057306.



The first qualifier last month at Loch Gowna attracted over 80 anglers from all over the country. It is expected that a similar number will fish the Finn.



To enter you must be a member of one of the 70+ clubs affiliated to the (I.F.P.A.C.). If you are not a member of one of these clubs you can easily join one at the check in for around €10 for the year.