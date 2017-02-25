Celebrate St Patrick's Day by taking part in AON Mullingar Half Marathon

The AON Mullingar Half Marathon, which is in in its fourth year, is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 17 and is set to be one of the biggest sporting events in the area to date.

Thanks to the remarkable efforts by all involved, Mullingar is certainly the place to be this St Patrick’s Day with not only a buzzing and thoroughly enjoyable morning half marathon but one of the largest parades outside of Dublin.

And there’s no better way to see Mullingar, the heart of the midlands, than by running 21km from the town centre, out into the countryside, by the forest road and then back along the tow-path of the Royal Canal to the town park where you will be rewarded with the very greenest race t-shirt, a weighty medal, music, food-stalls and the cheering crowds.

Whilst normally, St Patrick’s Day is all about the parade whether marching in it or watching it pass by, the Mullingar organisers are offering a unique St Patrick’s Day experience this year to attract the crowds to this bustling town. And iit certainly is leading the way for our national holiday in providing an action pack day that they hope will not only attract the locals but tourists and running enthusiasts from across the country.

Half marathon and St Patrick’s Day Committee Organiser Jason Scarff said “the half marathon, which is professionally timed and open to runners, joggers or walkers, is a great way to start your St Patrick’s weekend festivities. Starting at 10am, you’ll be recovered and ready to relax as a spectator for the town parade at 4pm and as an active participant in the many St Patrick’s Day celebrations later in the evening”.

Race entry costs €35 and includes a t-shirt, goodie bag and medal. Registration closes on March 15. To register for the race or for more information please visit www. mullingarhalfmarathon.com