Back up and running with Longford Cycling and Racing club

Longford Cycling and Racing Club members are gearing up for a exciting season.

From Sunday, February 19 next the Club will begin a six week programme that will welcome beginner and more seasoned cyclists to come along and try out cycling with a group.

As part of the programme Longford Cycling And Racing Club will ensure that a captain is available to bring out new beginners in a separate group than the existing seasoned cyclists for a short distance, with the distance increasing slightly each week.

“By the end of the programme, the expectation is that anyone who fully completes the programme will be able to comfortably cycle 60km and be in a suitable position to participate in any of the many local sportives that take place in Longford and neighbouring counties,” organiser Carl Sullivan told the Leader.

“After completion of the programme it is hoped that the participants will continue to cycle with existing club members and increase on both distance and speed via club spins.” Overall, it is envisaged that the programme will see participants improve on their health and fitness in general, and improve their endurance to cycle longer distances over a few months so that they will competently complete a 100km+ sportif.

Each member of the programme can avail of two free cycles to see if group cycling is something that is for them.

After the second week of the programme each participant will be required to take out Club Membership via Cycling Ireland.

This ensures that each member is officially insured while out cycling on a club spin.

The meeting point will be Halfords Car Park at the N4 Axis Center at approx 9:45am with participants ready to leave for 10am sharp.

“Participants will require a helmet, suitable clothing including Hi Vis top, gloves etc, at least one bottle of water, food - bananas and biscuits in a back pocket; a few euros in case a coffee stop is taken en route and mobile phone in case of emergency,” continued Mr Sullivan.

For further information or to register your interest in participating in this programme, contact Longford Cycling And Racing Club via the "Contact LCRC" page or via a private message on Facebook.