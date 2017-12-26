Ballinalee District notes: Whist drive resumes in New Year

Isla Duffy, Ballinalee notes correspondent

At the Longford Christmas Day GOAL Mile were l to r; John Kelly, John Nevin, Pauric and Ann Fitzgerald, Morgan Kelly, Ethan Fitzgerald, Edna, Kirsten, Nadine and Owen Smith and Leah Farrell.

Sean Connolly’s GAA Lotto
This week’s numbers were 2, 3, 6 and 14. There were two Match three winners: Georgina Courtney and Seamus Murtagh. Next weeks draw will take place in Farrell’s and the jackpot will be €1800.

 

Whist   

The monthly whist drive will take place in Currycahill Hall on Tuesday, January 2 at 8pm.