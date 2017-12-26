Ballinalee District notes: Whist drive resumes in New Year

Sean Connolly’s GAA Lotto

This week’s numbers were 2, 3, 6 and 14. There were two Match three winners: Georgina Courtney and Seamus Murtagh. Next weeks draw will take place in Farrell’s and the jackpot will be €1800.

Whist

The monthly whist drive will take place in Currycahill Hall on Tuesday, January 2 at 8pm.