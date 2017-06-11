Longford's Southern Gaels Fun Cycle proves a huge success

Southern Gaels held a very successful Fun Cycle recently and Bernie Quinn from Ballymahon was the winner of the bicycle sponsored by Kevin Martin's bike shop, Longford.

Other prizes were sponsored by Cllr Gerald Farrell and Liam Farrell Engineering and the club are indebted to the ladies committee and all of the stewards who helped out on the day.

There was a great turnout from Ballymahon Forgney which added to the event and of course the weather was absolutely brilliant for the occasion.

Pictured, along with Bernie, are Garda Noel Egan, Martin Skelly (Treasurer), Gary Toher (Chairperson), Dessie Sweeney (Secretary) and Peter O'Boyle (Children Welfare Officer).