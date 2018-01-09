Longford Nua shortlisted in Irish Planning Awards

Longford Nua has been nominated in the Participation and Engagement category of the Irish Planning Institute (IPI) 10th Irish Planning Awards.

Longford Nua, which is run in conjunction with Longford Co Council, has been shortlisted in a category that includes plans, studies, strategies and projects that demonstrate how public participation has been effective in changing outcomes.

It can also include measures to increase engagement and awareness of planning or innovative public consultation.

Longford Nua enables local people, via its App, to share stories about places in Longford town and make suggestions about how some of them could be reused.

The aim is to encourage people to think about their town and how they would like it to develop.

You may also like to read:

Space Engagers to launch brand new Longford Nua app

New app to bring life to Longford's derelict buildings