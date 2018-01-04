Search is on to find 2018 Children’s Art Competition winners

Longford children are being encouraged to get their paint brushes and crayons out this week as the search begins to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Last year two students from Co. Longford won prizes in the event which is now in its 64th year and widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, February 28, 2018 with judging taking place in March.

Winners will be announced in mid-April, with prize giving to follow in May.

Details are available through Texaco service stations and online at www.texacochildrensart.com

You may also like to read:

Longford student brings colour to art competition

Longford success in Texaco Art Competition