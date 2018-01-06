Going the extra mile for GOAL in Longford

Despite dark, dreary weather on Christmas morning there was an excellent turn out for the Longford GOAL Mile. This year the Mile was held in memory of Ina Mc Cormack, Loughill, Coolarty, one of GOAL's greatest and most loyal supporters.

It was heartening to see so many old friends and many new ones too take time out to make a difference to some of the world's most vulnerable people.

This year €3,465.60 was raised which is marginally above last year's figure. In all over €100,000 has been raised by the combined Longford GOAL Miles.



The event is always run from Connolly Barracks. Many years ago when it was a busy army base and when Kieran Dalton was Commanding Officer, he invited GOAL to start the run from inside the barracks.



Now that the barracks is sadly closed and for sale, that tradition continues as does the close Dalton family connection with GOAL. Kieran himself ran the Mile as he does every year and his son Andrew won the event as he does as often as possible!



Another inspirational person who has become a regular is Dr Laura Doherty, Esker and her supportive family. It took Laura a tough hour or more to complete her first Mile but with fierce determination and effort, that time has been greatly reduced and now Ray Flynn's record is within sight.

It's always heart warming to see Laura smile her way over the Mile finish line.

Originally from Poland, the Pawelec family of five have now also become regular participants.

This is their fifth successive year and at this stage are greatly involved in the organisation of the event. It was lovely to see two of the Pawelec children acknowledged on the GOAL website later on Christmas day.



Finally, a massive and sincere thank you to all who supported the Longford GOAL Mile,those who took part, sponsored. Thank you also to the local Gardaí and the local media outlets who also played a hugely important role in the continued success of the Longford GOAL Mile.

Same time and place in 2018.