Longford Fitness super excited about 2018

At Longford Fitness we are all super excited for 2018.

We help clients look and feel good all under one roof, we are more than just a gym.



We provide a variety of fitness classes in both Longford Fitness N4 Axis Centre and Dromard GAA Club.



Clients can pay for a single class, a set of classes or pay €25 for unlimited weekly classes and avail of all classes.



For the more private client we offer personal training or small group training at times that suit the client and we have 3 male and 3 female trainers to choose from.



We welcome everyone to our gym and help clients find the best option for them in relation to health and fitness.



We also offer a weekly Mindset Class with Mark & Matilde Usher Mondays 9-10pm €10 per class. This type of class is unique to our gym.

It's open to everyone and helps participants be the best version of themselves not just for fitness but also in both their professional and personal lives.



Matilde is also adding an Atha Yoga Class on Wednesdays for 8-9pm which we are very excited to add to our class list.



We also recently opened our sports shop BeU where we provide sports apparel for both men and women with affordable price tags ranging from €10-€30.



Finally we are thrilled to have won Best Established Business in the Longford County Final 2017 in the Irish Business Young Entrepreneur Competition and are in no doubt this award will help us move even closer to our vision for our gym.



Now we turn our attention to the regionals in January. Wishing all our clients, friends and families a healthy happy new year and thank you all for your continued support.

