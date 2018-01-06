Planning new houses in Edgeworthstown and Newtownforbes

Longford County Council has granted planning permission to Mayer Oval Ltd, for the proposed re-design of a previously permitted housing development at Church Street, Edgeworthstown .

The council made its decision on the application in late November.



Permission was granted with 19 conditions, and plans will go ahead to redesign the previous development of six two-bedroom bungalow style dwelling houses.



The council subsequently granted an extension of duration of planning permission under Planning Reference Number PL12/175.



Full planning permission is now being sought for the proposed demolition of and existing two storey type dwelling house and outhouses together with the proposed construction of five two-bedroom bungalow type dwelling houses, one two bedroom detached bungalow type dwelling house, and four two bedroom semi-detached bungalow type dwelling houses.



In addition, the site will have entrance onto the public road, an internal access road, car parking, connection to public foul sewer and surface water networks and all ancillary site works.



Meanwhile, planning permission has been sought by Faughnan Construction Ltd for the proposed construction of four four-bedroom two-storey semi-detached type dwelling houses on site numbers nin to 12, inclusive of the same design that were previously granted full planning permission under planning reference number PL04/714, in Caislean Breac, Newtownforbes, Co Longford.



Planning is being sought on the site for the proposed connections into the existing foul sewer, surface water and waterman networks serving the existing Housing Estate, which was previously granted full planning permission under Planning Reference Number PL04/714 and all ancillary works.



This is a new application by Faughnan Construction Ltd and was lodged on November 30, 2017.



A decision will be made on this application in early February.

