Wedding Open Day at Bloomfield House Hotel

Planning your big day? The wedding team at the award winning Four Star Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar, invites you to join them for their Wedding Open Day on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Bloomfield House was recently awarded Best Wedding Venue in Westmeath by venue finder website, WeddingDates.ie for the fourth year in a row.



These awards are based purely on reviews and testimonials from couples so are very valued by prospective brides & grooms as they have the opportunity to get a real insight into how venues perform on the all-important wedding day by reading the experience of other couples who have had their wedding there.



Come view this stunning wedding venue, enjoy a glass of bubbly and canapés, take a stroll around the magnificent lakeside gardens and through the hotel's interiors to experience the wow factor as it would be on your wedding day!



The hotel will showcase their three beautifully appointed banqueting suites, the Bridal Suite and the fine facilities available at this superb lakeside wedding venue. The experienced Wedding Team will discuss their amazing wedding packages and offer tips on planning the perfect day.

With over 38 year’s experience, they will offer invaluable advice and support to make your wedding day the most memorable and enjoyable of your life. They can promise you their utmost personal and professional attention in the planning and preparation of your special celebration.



This stunningly situated spacious hotel, full of history and romance, is renowned for excellent service, terrific atmosphere and strong emphasis on customer care. The elegant and tastefully decorated wedding suites are easily accessed and located on the ground floor.



Chair covers, a choice of sash colour, flowers and centre pieces complete that opulent look for your special day. Mood lighting, audio visual equipment, fairy light backdrops & air conditioning are also available to help in creating the perfect ambiance.



Perched on the shores of Lough Ennell, this charming hotel offers a spectacular backdrop for a lakeside civil ceremony. Say “I Do” on the shores of Lough Ennell and host your ceremony and celebrations within one spectacular venue.



Whether it’s in spring, summer, autumn or winter; a traditional, lavish wedding or a quiet intimate affair; your wedding day at Bloomfield House is something to be eagerly anticipated, enthralled by and most of all cherished by you and your guests for the rest of your life.

The team place great emphasis on ensuring that you and your wedding guests are truly impressed and enjoy a unique experience with the spectacular backdrop of Lough Ennell.



The beautiful lake setting and picturesque gardens matched with superb facilities and sumptuous food make the Four Star Bloomfield House Hotel a truly romantic venue, perfect for any wedding.



Discover how Bloomfield House Hotel can make all your wedding dreams come true at the hotel’s Wedding Open Day on Sunday, January 7 from 2pm to 6pm.

For more information on Weddings at Bloomfield House Hotel, please telephone 044 93 40894, email weddings@bloomfieldhouse.com or visit www.bloomfieldhousehotel.ie

