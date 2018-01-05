Go ahead for 16 new houses in Ballinamuck

Longford County Council recently granted planning permission for the construction of sixteen new houses in Ballinamuck.

Frank McKenna and Enda McKenna were successful in their respective applications to build fourteen and two houses, respectively.



Frank McKenna, ℅c/o Cunningham Design and Planning in Longford, applied for permission to construct 14 houses on June 22 last - four two storey three bedroom semi-detached houses, eight two bedroom semi-detached bungalows and two two bedroom detached bungalows - at St Patrick's Court, (Clos Naoimh Padraig), Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck.



Also incorporated in the application was the development of access road, green open space, boundary fences/walls, proposed connections into the existing foul sewer, surface water and watermain networks serving existing housing estate and which was previously granted full planning permission under planning reference number PL04/165 and all ancillary works.



There are seventeen conditions attached to the granting of permission.

Meanwhile, Enda McKenna, also c/o Cunningham Design and Planning in Longford, applied for permission to construct two houses on July 26 last.



He is proposing to demolish an existing derelict single storey shop unit at Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck and construct two two bedroom two storey semi-detached houses, with on-site car parking, boundary fences/walls, proposed connection to the existing foul sewer network servicing Ballinamuck Village and all ancillary works.



There are sixteen conditions attached to the granting of permission.

You may also like to read:

Longford County Council plans to deliver 45 new houses for social housing

Junior minister turns sod on Drumlish housing development

WATCH: Government wants other counties to follow Longford's lead in tackling housing crisis