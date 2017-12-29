Athletes set to descend on Longford for the Ardagh 10 Mile Challenge & 5k Fun Run

The Ardagh 10 Mile Challenge & 5k Fun Run takes place on Saturday, December 30.

The 10 Mile race starts at 1pm, with the 5k getting underway at 1.15pm.

Registration on the day from 11am in Ardagh Community Centre, Ardagh, Co Longford.



Entry fee 10 Mile - €20 online and €25 on the day and 5k €10.



Chipped timing AAI permit measured course.



Specially commissioned finisher medal for 10 mile runners. Trophies 1st Master Male/Female Over 40 and Over 50.



Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Male/Female in 10 Mile Race.



Online registration through active.com or Ardagh Moydow Glen Community Games Facebook page.

Background

The annual Ardagh 10 Mile Challenge takes place on a scenic, point-to-point course during the peak of Winter. The first two miles of the course brings you on the scenic route around the village before you head up over the mountain, the last half mile has you once again running through the historic and award winning village of Ardagh to finish at the village green.

The 10 mile start line is located 100 meters on the left from the front entrance of the community centre

Race Route

Travels up through the village past St Brigid’s church before turning around a traffic bollard at about 1 km and coming back through the village. The route then heads from the village towards the famous Ardagh Mountain (Don’t panic, it’s only a small mountail) at about 2 mile. The climb lasts for about 1200m and is quite steep in parts so gauge your effort. After a nice down-hill section the course is quite flat with a few long inclines up to the finish.

The finish to race is located on the village green

