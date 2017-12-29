Additional funding for Seniors Alert Scheme in Co Longford

Additional funding is available for the Seniors Alert Scheme following an upsurge in applications for the free personalised alarms for people in Longford over 65.

Deputy Peter Burke said the objective of the Seniors Alert Scheme was to encourage community support for vulnerable older people in our communities through the provision of personal monitored alarms to enable older persons, of limited means, to continue to live securely in their homes with confidence, independence and peace of mind.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, initially allocated €2.3m for the Seniors Alert Scheme back in October and the rate of applications for personal alarms quadrupled in November after the Minister subsequently widened the eligibility criteria for the scheme and launched a nationwide publicity campaign.

“It’s very positive to see a good uptake for this scheme,” added Deputy Burke, before pointing to the fact that 194 seniors were approved in Co Longford.

“We need to make sure that as many of our older people avail of this scheme as possible, which is why I want am encouraging everyone reading this to get the word out.

“All you have to do is make contact with your local Seniors Alert group.”

Meanwhile, the local Fine Gael TD says that community groups supporting the Scheme’s delivery were providing a valuable service and deserved great credit.

“I have rang local groups in Longford on behalf of constituents and they have been able to go out and visit the person the very next day and explain the system for them in a very helpful and friendly manner,” he continued.

“The set up time is very fast and the service provides very good value for money, with only a nominal fee involved.

“This measure exists with the support of local voluntary groups and if users feel in danger or require immediate assistance they can activate the device which will alert designated members of their community who can then assist them.

“There is free personal monitoring of the alarm for the first 12 months after which the person pays a small fee.

“This measure contributes greatly to the safety and wellbeing of senior citizens in their homes.

“This funding for Longford seniors demonstrates this Government’s commitment to the safety of older people in our community,” the Fine Gael TD said.

For more details, log onto www.pobal.ie or phone 01 5117222.

