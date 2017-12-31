Glasson Country House Hotel; Where Love Stories Begin . . .

If you are looking for a ‘wow factor’ wedding venue with stunning panoramic lake views, a picturesque countryside setting, superb food and a level of service second to none, you’ll love Glasson Country House Hotel and Golf Club.

Situated just outside the pretty village of Glasson close to Athlone, Glasson Country House Hotel is a beautiful countryside wedding venue situated on rolling parkland, overlooking majestic Lough Ree.



As you enter the gates and drive down the sweeping avenue with its ancient beech trees, you are welcomed by sweeping views out over the parkland golf course and the tranquil inner lakes of Lough Ree.



Your arrivals reception takes place in a private room, with floor-to-ceiling picture windows offering uninterrupted views of the stately surrounds, with a roaring log fire for your guests to enjoy.



When you walk up the feature spiral staircase to the banqueting suite, its elevated setting further enhances the views.



And, with direct access to a spacious glass fronted wrap around balcony from the banqueting suite, your guests can relax and soak up the views after your delicious meal.



As a family-owned and managed property, you can be assured of a genuine commitment to making sure that you, your families and all your guests have a truly memorable occasion at Glasson.



The quality of the food and the warmth and efficiency of the service are both signature elements of a ‘Glasson’ wedding, attested to by the wonderful reviews by Glasson couples over the years.



To arrange your own personal viewing and consultation with the Glasson wedding team, call Glasson Country House Hotel on 09064 85120, email at info@glassoncountryhouse.ie or visit www.glassoncountryhouse.ie to register a wedding enquiry.