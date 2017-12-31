Award for Longford Hospice Homecare

Longford Hospice Homecare have been named as the 2017 Tesco Person of the Year Award.

The honour was recently handed down to the local organisation at a special awards ceremony at Tesco's Longford store.



The grocery giant's 'Community Champion', Paul Connell made the presentation to Sr Veronica Jones who accepted the accolade on behalf of the group's committee.



The award was presented to Longford Hospice Homecare after the body came out on top in a recently held customer poll.



This year's winning recipients join an illustrious band of previous winner's of the award, most notably Tidy Towns local volunteer Andy O'Dowd and Bishop Emeritus, Colm O'Reilly.

