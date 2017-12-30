Longford District Court hears how man learned to cook drugs 'from the internet'

A couple that appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at last week’s district court sitting in Longford charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was convicted and fined €1,500 following a hearing into the matter.

Agata Szulc and Tomasz Toczek, Carrickduff, Dring, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with allowing a premises to be used to make a controlled substance at Carrickduff, Dring, Co Longford on April 25 last.



Mr Toczek was also further charged with unlawful possession of Methamphetamines at Carrickduff, Dring on the same date.



Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Donal Sweeney said that on the date in question, Garda Lynn executed a search warrant on the property that the couple shared a couple of miles outside the north Longford town of Granard.



The court heard that when the Garda entered the house, he observed Mr Toczek cooking Methamphetamines.



A search of the property ensued and gardaí subsequently discovered various items that were used in the drug cooking process.

Ms Szulc and Mr Toczek were arrested and taken to the local gardaí station where they were later charged in respect of the matter.



“Both were interviewed and admitted being involved in the process,” Inspector Sweeney informed Judge Hughes.

Meanwhile, in mitigation, the defendants’ solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said her clients had been discovered, during what was “a very small amount of Methamphetamine” being cooked.

“Agata is in the country 12 years and is going out with Tomasz for the past 10 years,” she added, before pointing to the fact that Mr Toczek had worked for Facebook in Dublin, but was now unemployed.



“He got addicted to Methamphetamines and couldn't get enough of it.

“He sourced it in the Czech Republic.”

The court went on to hear that when times became tough financially, Mr Toczek would cook his own product while Ms Szulc purchased Sudafed tablets - a child’s medicine - so that her partner could source an essential ingredient to Methamphetamines from that.



Judge Hughes then asked the defendant how he learned to cook the drugs in the first instance and Mr Toczek replied, “from the internet”.

During his ruling on the matter, Judge Hughes said that while it was clear that the defendants had all the paraphernalia in place for cooking Methamphetamines, he was satisfied the process was on a very small scale.



The Judge subsequently convicted Mr Toczek and imposed two fines of €500 on him while Ms Szulc was also convicted in respect of her charge before the court and fined €500.