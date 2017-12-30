Entered occupied house in Edgeworthstown

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged in connection with a break-in was ordered to pay €500 in compensation following hearing into the matter.

Paddy Reilly, 47 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with trespass at 2 Kilbride park, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on September 11, 2017.



Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Donal Sweeney said that on the date in question at approximately 8:45am gardaí received a call informing them about a break-in in the Kilbride Park area of Edgeworthstown.



“Gardaí went to the area and spoke to the injured party who then identified the defendant as the culprit,” added Inspector Sweeney.

“He was arrested and admitted being in the house.”



The court went on to hear that the front door of the house had been kicked in at approximately 3:15am on the date in question after which the defendant entered the property.

He then entered the bedroom of the injured party who then shouted “mammy”.



In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client lived close to the injured party and believed the house to be vacant at the time.

Mr Gearty also pointed out that the incident had occurred on the night that Storm Ophelia struck the county.



“There are been a family row at his own house and he went next door; Mr Reilly was intoxicated at the time and believed that the house was unoccupied.



“As soon as he realised what was happening, he left.”



During his ruling on the matter, Judge Hughes ordered the defendant to pay €500 to the victim in the case.



“What was he doing out on the night of the storm, I ask?,” said the Judge.

“The whole country was told to stay indoors and yet Mr Reilly ventured out and ended up breaking into someone else’s house.”



The matter was subsequently adjourned until February 16, 2018 to allow the defendant time to pay the money.