Clondra District notes: Christmas Vigil in St Brendan’s Church, Clondra

St Brigid's GAA

Club lotto was held on sunday night last. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 20 and 28. There was no jackpot winner. The €40 winner was Brendan Cosgrove, €20 winners were John Saunders, James Brady & Bobby Neary. The next jackpot will be €11,780. The next draw will take place in Chestnut Tree on January 7, 2018. Remember if your not in you can't win. Annual subscription is €45, 6 monthly €25. Please see any committee member to purchase subscription.



School Draw

Thank you to all those who supported Clondra National Schools recent Christmas raffle. The raffle took place on December 19, there were over 30 prizes, so lots of happy winners. Congrats to Lisa Compton who won the huge first prize hamper.



Christmas Vigil

The Christmas Vigil was held in St Brendan’s Church Clondra and what a lovely mass and atmosphere created by Fr Patsy, the choir, those who help out in the church and the sacristan. The lovely punch (non alcoholic) on arrival, the candle lit church, community participation in mass and sweets at the end were a lovely way to lead into the festive season. The choir and musicians were in top form and added to the wonderful atmosphere. Well done to all.