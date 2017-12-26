Ballymahon District notes: Activities at Bridgeways Family Resource Centre resume in New Year

Bridgeways Family Resource Centre

All groups and activities will re-commence on January 15. We wish everyone at the Centre a peaceful New Year.

Death of Eileen Walker

We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to Gerry Walker, Brittas, Glasson on the unexpected death on December 17 of his wife Eileen (nee Sammon) at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Our condolences also at this sad time to Eileen’s sons Niall and Ronan, daughters Grainne and Sinead, grandchildren Senan and Daire, sisters Helen Nestor, Ann Connaughton , brothers Paddy, Jimmy, Lenny and Danny, mother-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Niall’s fiancee Aoife, Ronan’s partner Inga, all her relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May God grant rest to her Soul.

Eucharistic Adoration

Adoration of the Eucharist is cancelled until after Christmas in St Matthew's Church. It will resume on Friday, January 5 (First Friday). Many thanks from the organisers to those who were faithful to their Holy Hour all year. New members welcome.

Crumlin Children’s Hospital

Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin would like to wish you and yours the very best for a Happy New Year. Thank you for your support throughout 2017 and they look forward to your continued support for 2018.

Seasons Greetings

We wish all our Readers and friends at home and abroad and to anyone from the area who is in hospital at the moment, a happy and healthy New Year. Many thanks for all your support in the past and looking forward to your continued support in 2018. Welcome home to to those visiting their families in the area over the Christmastime. We hope you all enjoy the festivities and stay safe on the roads.