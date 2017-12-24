Is the winner in Longford?? Lotto player bringing it home for Christmas after landing mega €5.4 million Jackpot on ticket purchased at Dublin Airport

A lucky National Lottery player is today celebrating bringing it home for Christmas after landing last night’s mega €5.4 million Lotto Jackpot on a ticket brought at a shop in Dublin Airport.

The National Lottery confirmed that the winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Friday at the WHSmith shop at arrivals in Terminal 1.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said: “We don’t know at this stage who the lucky winner of this life-changing amount is. But we can confirm the golden ticket was purchased in arrivals at Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport on Friday, December 22. This was one of the busiest days of the year in arrivals and the ticket could have been brought by somebody coming home for Christmas, by a friend or relative meeting a loved one, or an airport worker. This is going to be a very special Christmas indeed for that lucky person.”

Mr Griffin urged all players who purchased a ticket in Dublin Airport Terminal 1 on Friday to check their numbers.

The winning numbers were: 5, 14, 28, 29, 32, 38 and bonus number 31.

“This is especially important if it is somebody who is a visitor or not a regular player. Please check your tickets to see if you are the winner of this magnificent Christmas present. The tickets can be checked in store or through the National Lottery App. This is such a great story at this special time when family and friends are coming together to celebrate the festive season. We are thrilled to be making this a very Merry Christmas indeed for a player or players.”

Mr Griffin added: “We are also delighted to be ending the year with our 12th Lotto Jackpot winner of 2017. That is an average of one jackpot winner each month and between them them the winners have shared over €70 million. Our offices are open again after the Christmas break on December 28, and we look forward to meeting the lucky winner or winners then.”

He said given the time of year it is important also to remind players that approximately 30 cent in every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of health, sport, welfare, arts, heritage and culture. An estimated €225 million was raised for Good Causes alone in 2017, the equivalent of over €600,000 a day.

Meanwhile there is still time for a lucky player to be in with a chance of becoming an instant millionaire through the popular National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle with a guaranteed top prize of one million euros.

This year’s draw has 55 per cent more prizes and higher odds of winning. Tickets for the draw, which takes place on New Year’s Eve, are €25.

As well as the top prize of one million Euro there is a prize of €250,000, 4 prizes of €100,000, ten prizes of €10,000, 25 prizes of €5,000, 115 prizes of €1,000 and 4,500 prizes of €500.

www.lottery.ie