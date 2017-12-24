Longford District Court: Was shouting and roaring on phone

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Public Order Act was sentenced to 200 hours community service following a hearing into the matter.

John McKeon (29), 97 Gleann Riada, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Townspark, Longford on September 22, 2017.



Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Donal Sweeney said that on the date in question, gardaí responded to a call about a man acting suspiciously in the Townspark area of the town.



“When they got there Mr McKeon was on his bicycle outside Aldi and he was roaring and shouting down the phone,” added Inspector Sweeney.

“Gardaí tried to speak to him but he became aggressive and started to shout at and abuse them.



“He was then arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station.”



Meanwhile, the court heard that when gardaí arrived at the scene they parked alongside the defendant in the hope of having a conversation with him.



They identified themselves, the court was told and when gardaí asked Mr McKeon to put down the phone, he refused and “continued shouting and roaring”.

“He then put the phone down and started shouting and roaring at the Gardaí,” Inspector Sweeney continued.

“He told the Gardaí to f**k off and attempted to cycle away.”



The court was then told that the defendant had 69 previous convictions including convictions for assault and endangerment.



Judge Hughes then asked the defendant if he was a native of Longford and Mr McKeon told him that he wasn’t but had lived in Mullingar and subsequently moved to this area with his girlfriend.



“Somebody from Aldi rang the gardaí and said you were acting the maggot outside the store,” the Judge fumed at the defendant.



“Garda Fallon saw you shouting on the phone and then you turned on him - what sort of a pup are you?



“You have no respect whatsoever.”

Judge Hughes then ordered the defendant to engage in 200 hours community service.



“You show up and do a satisfactory job - no ifs or buts about it,” he added before bringing matters to a conclusion.