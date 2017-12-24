Longford District Court: Defendant found with cannabis

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was ordered to engage with the Probation Service following a hearing into the matter.

Joseph Doyle (40), 1 O’Connell Terrace, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in possession of cannabis at O’Connell Terrace on June 14, 2017.



Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Donal Sweeney said that on the date in question, gardaí arrested the defendant and conveyed him to Longford Garda Station where he was later charged in connection with the incident.



He also said members of the local drugs unit searched the defendant’s house and found two bags - one containing two cannabis herb deals, another with 16 cannabis herb deals - valued at €1,800.



“Mr Doyle also admitted that it was for sale and supply,” added the Inspector, before informing the court that when the defendant was charged he replied after caution ‘no I’m guilty’.



Meanwhile, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn pointed out to the court that his client was pleading guilty to the offences.



Judge Hughes then ordered a probation report and adjourned proceedings until early next year.